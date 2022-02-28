IHOP’s ‘Pancake Day’ to benefit Columbus-area kids
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s considered the biggest pancake day of the year! IHOP’s National Pancake Day is happening on Tuesday, March 1 and the event will benefit local kids.
Guests can visit IHOP to get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The chain will be accepting donations for the Children’s Miracle Network at Piedmont Columbus Regional on-check in restaurants, via balloon sales, rounding up on guests check, and online.
Guests will also be able to donate directly via a QR code on their table at the restaurant.
The following IHOP locations are participating:
- 2111 Airport Thruway - Columbus
- 6317 Talokas Lane - Columbus
- 3747 Highway 431 N. - Phenix City
