IHOP’s ‘Pancake Day’ to benefit Columbus-area kids

IHOP is serving a free short stack of pancakes on March 1 to help encourage donations for...
IHOP is serving a free short stack of pancakes on March 1 to help encourage donations for Children's Miracle Network.(Doug Brown)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s considered the biggest pancake day of the year! IHOP’s National Pancake Day is happening on Tuesday, March 1 and the event will benefit local kids.

Guests can visit IHOP to get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The chain will be accepting donations for the Children’s Miracle Network at Piedmont Columbus Regional on-check in restaurants, via balloon sales, rounding up on guests check, and online.

Guests will also be able to donate directly via a QR code on their table at the restaurant.

The following IHOP locations are participating:

  • 2111 Airport Thruway - Columbus
  • 6317 Talokas Lane - Columbus
  • 3747 Highway 431 N. - Phenix City

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

