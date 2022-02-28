Less than 10 students test positive for COVID in Auburn City Schools

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - New data shows coronavirus cases are continuing to decrease in the Auburn City School District.

For the week ending February 25, the school district reported seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

During the same period, the district says three students received notice of possible exposure at school.

District officials say students with symptoms of illness should stay home as they will be excused from school.

