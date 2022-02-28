Business Break
Man arrested by MCSO Task Force for attempted murder, other charges

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force arrested a man with multiple outstanding warrants issued by Phenix City.(Source: MSCO)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force, along with the US Marshal’s Southeast Fugitive Task Force arrested a man on multiple outstanding warrants, including attempted murder, issued by Phenix City.

Javontis Powell was arrested Monday, Feb 28. His outstanding warrants included attempted murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery. Powell was also found in possession with a firearm upon arrest.

He was transported to Muscogee County Jail and is currently awaiting extradition to Phenix City.

