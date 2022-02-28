Man arrested by MCSO Task Force for attempted murder, other charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force, along with the US Marshal’s Southeast Fugitive Task Force arrested a man on multiple outstanding warrants, including attempted murder, issued by Phenix City.

Javontis Powell was arrested Monday, Feb 28. His outstanding warrants included attempted murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery. Powell was also found in possession with a firearm upon arrest.

He was transported to Muscogee County Jail and is currently awaiting extradition to Phenix City.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.