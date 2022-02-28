Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

MCSO searching for man accused of failing to register as sex offender

Authorities are looking for 49-year-old Allen Garner.
Authorities are looking for 49-year-old Allen Garner.(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s helping in finding a man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Authorities are looking for 49-year-old Allen Garner. His original charge is aggravated child molestation.

The sheriff’s office warns against attempting to apprehending Garner; you should contact law enforcement instead.

Anyone with information on Garner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225 or the agency’s anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 3 wounded in two Saturday Columbus shootings
These incidents mark four shootings in the Fountain City over the span of 12 hours.
2 injured after separate Sunday shootings in Columbus
MCSD principal passes away
MCSD principal passes away
Police say Bobby Ferrell, Jr. was ejected from his vehicle after it flipped on Callaway Church...
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in LaGrange
The shooting victim told police that an altercation started after three males approached his...
Teen in custody after man shot several times in LaGrange

Latest News

Police lights
Weekend shootings leave two injured in Phenix City
Black History Month is celebrated every year in February.
Harris County Senior Center holds celebration in honor of Black History Month
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force arrested a man with multiple outstanding...
Man arrested by MCSO Task Force for attempted murder, other charges
Georgia senator speaks at Columbus church for Black History program
Georgia senator speaks at Columbus church for Black History program
Carlos Rozwadowski
New allegations emerge in bond hearing of Columbus real estate agent