MCSO searching for man accused of failing to register as sex offender

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s helping in finding a man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Authorities are looking for 49-year-old Allen Garner. His original charge is aggravated child molestation.

The sheriff’s office warns against attempting to apprehending Garner; you should contact law enforcement instead.

Anyone with information on Garner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225 or the agency’s anonymous tip line at 706-225-4285.

