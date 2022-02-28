New allegations emerge in bond hearing of Columbus real estate agent

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus real estate agent went before a judge this morning. His charges include aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment from an incident earlier this year.

According to police testimony from 46-year old Alex Carlos Rozwadowski’s initial court appearance, the charges against him stem from an incident in the parking lot of a Columbus restaurant on Jan. 6. However, new details are coming out in court about the aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment charges stemming from the incident.

According to police testimony, Alex Rozwadowski and the female victim were part of a group that was dining at a hotel restaurant on Sidney Simons Boulevard in Columbus. Police say the unnamed woman asked the real estate agent to come outside and take a look at her car.

According to testimony, once they went outside, Rozwadowski began trying to kiss the woman. Police say a food delivery driver witnessed most of the incident.

“He saw the defendant try and put his arm around the victim and she brushed him away. He then observed him grab her by the neck and pin her against the car,” said Corporal Ryan Vardman with the Columbus Police Department. “He said based off the angle and how he was sitting in his vehicle and he was positioned to the side, he couldn’t see what his other hand was doing.”

Based on police testimony from the victim and witness, Rozwadowski lifted the woman’s skirt and assaulted her. According to police, the woman says the two were in a relationship a few years prior to the incident in January.

Rozwadowski’s case will be sent over to Superior Court where the issue of bond will be determined for the charges.

A no contact order is in place for four of the people involved in the case.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.