Piedmont named one of America’s best large employers by Forbes

The company ranked among 15 Georgia companies that earned spots on the list.((Source: WTVM))
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont has been named one of “America’s Best Large Employers” for 2022 by Forbes Magazine.

The company came in at No. 166 among all employers of 5,000 employees or more across the country.

“Our talented team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and staff are helping to change lives across Georgia – they make Piedmont one of the best places to work,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Brown. “After all that we have weathered these past two years, it is gratifying to see us recognized as one of ‘America’s Best Large Employers’.”

Piedmont was one of only 48 health care organizations nationally on the list. It ranked among 15 Georgia companies that earned spots on the list.

“It’s an honor to be ranked by Forbes as one of ‘America’s Best Large Employers,’ and it says a lot about what it means to work at Piedmont. I’m tremendously proud that Piedmont employees feel valued, are excited to make a positive difference in the lives of our patients, and know they are respected as individuals and rewarded for their success,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Vicki Cansler.

Forbes partnered with a market research firm to compile the list by surveying 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees.

To view the full list, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

