Salem man arrested after shooting incidents at two Opelika stores

Timothy Scott Hall, Jr. has been arrested after allegedly shooting into vehicles at two Opelika...
Timothy Scott Hall, Jr. has been arrested after allegedly shooting into vehicles at two Opelika convenience stores.(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem man has been arrested after allegedly shooting into vehicles at two Opelika convenience stores.

On February 11, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report in reference to a fight in the parking lot of Springvilla Grocery on Lee Road 166 in Opelika.

Lee County investigators say they recovered video evidence that identified 33-year-old Timothy Scott Hall, Jr. actively fighting with another man. After the fight, authorities say that man ran to his vehicle and proceeded to drive away. Evidence indicates Hall fired into the vehicles as it was leaving, striking the driver side, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 24, Lee County authorities say they discovered that Hall was involved in another shooting incident at M&M Grocery on Hwy. 169 in Opelika.

Lee County deputies conducted a search warrant and collected evidence that same day at Hall’s resident on Lee Road 240 in Salem.

Hall was arrested at the scene for shooting into an occupied vehicle. He has since been released after posting a $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

