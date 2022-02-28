Business Break
Weekend shootings leave two injured in Phenix City

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two separate shootings over the weekend leaves two victims injured.

Phenix City police responded to shootings at both Fredrick Douglas Apartments and Epworth Street.

One person was shot at each location, however they are expected to recover from their injuries.

No further details are known at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

