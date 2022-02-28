Weekend shootings leave two injured in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two separate shootings over the weekend leaves two victims injured.

Phenix City police responded to shootings at both Fredrick Douglas Apartments and Epworth Street.

One person was shot at each location, however they are expected to recover from their injuries.

No further details are known at this time.

