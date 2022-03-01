9 people shot, 2 dead this weekend in a string of shootings in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was another weekend filled with gun violence across Columbus.

There has been nine shootings over this past weekend at six different locations. Two people are dead and several others have been injured.

Mayor Skip Henderson says that he is aware of the gun violence issues and has made it his first priority. He adds there isn’t a “fix-all” answer to the gun violence problem, however he says it all starts with the community and neighborhood leaders.

“It angers me,” Henderson expressed. “It frustrates me and it hurts me for the families involved with individuals suffering from gun violence.”

According to Henderson, most of the recent shootings are happening between people who know one other and are seeking retaliation.

“They don’t really understand the finality of death,” Henderson said. “You and I talked, kids raised on video games. When they lose a life on a video game, they push a button and get another one. That doesn’t happen in real life.”

The mayor said city council has recently approved three of eight million dollars to roll out more specialty video cameras, however he stressed the root of these problems will never be solved unless the community is on board.

Co-founder of Cure Violence Columbus, Reggie Lewis, is putting feet to the ground to be the connector for all crime suppression focused non-profits.

“In a five-year analysis, we have identified 31903 as the one that’s had the most homicides and murder, as well as assaults, robbery and rape,” Lewis explained. “But the idea is to go to the highest crime area and implement the solution starting there.”

“We utilize what we call community advocates or violence interrupters, and they have to be people who are from the community, have a background, ex-gang members, sold drugs, but they’ve changed their lives,” Lewis adds. “We need those people because they have the relationship with the community.”

So far one person has been arrested in connection to the Dozier shooting.

That victim is expected to make a full recovery.

