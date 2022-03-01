Alabama Gov. ban Russian liquor to be sold

ALABAMA (WTVM) - As a result of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, today Governor Kay Ivey has banned the sale of Russian source products at ABC liquor stores.

In the governor’s memorandum to the ABC board administrators she says “Through this action, we strive to express our solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they oppose this senseless attack on their homeland but also on the democratic principals that we, too, hold so dear.”

Many businesses have already poured out their vodka, however ABC board administrator, Mac Gipson, noted that there are a number of alcohol brands that are often mistakenly associated with Russia.

He explains that brands may sound Russian, but are actually made in either the United States or Europe and they do not want to hurt those companies with this ban.

Gipson provided a list of those products that ABC stores carry and could be mistaken as having origins from Russia.

Those companies are as follows:

Aristocrat Rum - West Indies

Aristocrat - U.S.

Batavia Arrack Van Oosten - East Indies

Belvedere - Poland

Chopin - Poland

Ciroc - France

Effen - Netherlands

Exclusiv - Moldova

Fris - Denmark

Goldschlager - Canada

Grey Goose - France

Hochstadter’s Slow and Low Rock Rye - Philadelphia (U. S.)

Hovding Norske Aquavit - Norway

Ivanabitch Vodka - Holland

Kamchatka Vodka - U.S.

Ketel One - Holland

Khortytsa Vodka - Ukraine

Lini Aquavit - Norway

Luksusowa Potato vodka - Poland

Meukow Cognac - France

Michter’s - U.S.

New Amsterdam - U.S.

Popov - United Kingdom

RedKaya - U.S.

Reyka - Iceland

Rumpleminze - Germany

Russian Standard - Latvia

St. Germain - France

Smirnoff - U.S.

Sobieski - Poland

Stoli Blueberry - Latvia

Stoli Vanilla - Latvia

Stolichnaya - Latvia

Sukari Vodka - Japan

Svedka - Sweden

Taaka - U.S.

