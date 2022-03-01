Alabama Gov. ban Russian liquor to be sold
ALABAMA (WTVM) - As a result of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, today Governor Kay Ivey has banned the sale of Russian source products at ABC liquor stores.
In the governor’s memorandum to the ABC board administrators she says “Through this action, we strive to express our solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they oppose this senseless attack on their homeland but also on the democratic principals that we, too, hold so dear.”
Many businesses have already poured out their vodka, however ABC board administrator, Mac Gipson, noted that there are a number of alcohol brands that are often mistakenly associated with Russia.
He explains that brands may sound Russian, but are actually made in either the United States or Europe and they do not want to hurt those companies with this ban.
Gipson provided a list of those products that ABC stores carry and could be mistaken as having origins from Russia.
Those companies are as follows:
- Aristocrat Rum - West Indies
- Aristocrat - U.S.
- Batavia Arrack Van Oosten - East Indies
- Belvedere - Poland
- Chopin - Poland
- Ciroc - France
- Effen - Netherlands
- Exclusiv - Moldova
- Fris - Denmark
- Goldschlager - Canada
- Grey Goose - France
- Hochstadter’s Slow and Low Rock Rye - Philadelphia (U. S.)
- Hovding Norske Aquavit - Norway
- Ivanabitch Vodka - Holland
- Kamchatka Vodka - U.S.
- Ketel One - Holland
- Khortytsa Vodka - Ukraine
- Lini Aquavit - Norway
- Luksusowa Potato vodka - Poland
- Meukow Cognac - France
- Michter’s - U.S.
- New Amsterdam - U.S.
- Popov - United Kingdom
- RedKaya - U.S.
- Reyka - Iceland
- Rumpleminze - Germany
- Russian Standard - Latvia
- St. Germain - France
- Smirnoff - U.S.
- Sobieski - Poland
- Stoli Blueberry - Latvia
- Stoli Vanilla - Latvia
- Stolichnaya - Latvia
- Sukari Vodka - Japan
- Svedka - Sweden
- Taaka - U.S.
