Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn’s Citizen Survey is back

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Every two years the city of Auburn conducts a citizen’s survey.

The survey helps the city gauge how residents feel about the services they provide, how the city operates and what they should work on.

In February, the survey was mailed to a random selection of Auburn residents. If you were one of the ones to receive the survey, Auburn would love to hear from you.

According to the city, only the people who receive surveys through the mail can participate in this year’s study.

To view previous citizen surveys, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say it happened at Trask Drive near Evergreen Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Man wounded in south Columbus shooting
57-year-old John Lee Hodges is accused of robbing Truist Bank on 2nd. Avenue on February 11.
Opelika police make arrest in February bank robbery
Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon
DOCUMENTS: Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus police chief
21-year-old Jacob Wangle is charged in connection to a Saturday night shooting on Dozier Street.
Man charged after Saturday night shooting in Columbus
Twin Peaks Columbus holds grand opening

Latest News

New dog park approved after council meeting in Auburn
Shooting on Brown Avenue in Columbus
Last co-defendant pleas guilty in Muscogee Co. fraud case
Local blood center set to host blood drive amid national shortage
Local blood center set to host blood drive amid national shortage
Auburn’s Citizen Survey is back
Auburn’s Citizen Survey is back