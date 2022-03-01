Auburn’s Citizen Survey is back

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Every two years the city of Auburn conducts a citizen’s survey.

The survey helps the city gauge how residents feel about the services they provide, how the city operates and what they should work on.

In February, the survey was mailed to a random selection of Auburn residents. If you were one of the ones to receive the survey, Auburn would love to hear from you.

According to the city, only the people who receive surveys through the mail can participate in this year’s study.

To view previous citizen surveys, click here.

