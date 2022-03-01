Columbus organization working to help Ukraine amid invasion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People across the nation, including a Columbus organization, are trying to assist Ukrainians in any way possible.

Global Teen Challenge has upped its efforts to supply food, water, money, transportation, and medical supplies to the people of Ukraine through its Romania connections. Thousands of Ukrainian refugees are fleeing into Romania.

“What they need most right now on the ground level are jackets (large and x-large sizes), blankets, sleeping bags, non-perishable foods, mattresses or money to purchase these items,” said Steve Trader, president & CEO of Global Teen Challenge.

With thousands of centers in 135 countries including Ukraine and Romania, the interdenominational organization is on a mission to help teens and adults in every nation find freedom from life-controlling problems such as alcohol and drug-addiction.

