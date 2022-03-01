Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus organization working to help Ukraine amid invasion

Global Teen Challenge has upped its efforts to supply food, water, money, and other items to...
Global Teen Challenge has upped its efforts to supply food, water, money, and other items to the people of Ukraine through its Romania connections.(Marcel Bieri | AP)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People across the nation, including a Columbus organization, are trying to assist Ukrainians in any way possible.

Global Teen Challenge has upped its efforts to supply food, water, money, transportation, and medical supplies to the people of Ukraine through its Romania connections. Thousands of Ukrainian refugees are fleeing into Romania.

“What they need most right now on the ground level are jackets (large and x-large sizes), blankets, sleeping bags, non-perishable foods, mattresses or money to purchase these items,” said Steve Trader, president & CEO of Global Teen Challenge.

With thousands of centers in 135 countries including Ukraine and Romania, the interdenominational organization is on a mission to help teens and adults in every nation find freedom from life-controlling problems such as alcohol and drug-addiction.

To learn more about Global Teen Challenge, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say it happened at Trask Drive near Evergreen Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Man wounded in south Columbus shooting
57-year-old John Lee Hodges is accused of robbing Truist Bank on 2nd. Avenue on February 11.
Opelika police make arrest in February bank robbery
Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon
DOCUMENTS: Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus police chief
The family of Mrs. Sheila Parker Strickland says she died Monday at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Longtime Columbus nurse practitioner dies after battle with cancer
21-year-old Jacob Wangle is charged in connection to a Saturday night shooting on Dozier Street.
Man charged after Saturday night shooting in Columbus

Latest News

Manifold Mercies collects donations for Ukraine
Manifold Mercies collects donations for Ukraine
Columbus juvenile arrested on multiple charges including car theft
File photo of crime scene tape.
BREAKDOWN: 12 shootings in the past 5 days in Columbus
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
9th annual Food Truck Festival returns to Uptown Columbus
Six famous comedians are coming to the Fountain City.
‘No Cap Comedy Tour’ coming to Columbus