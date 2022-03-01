Business Break
Each day gets a little warmer through the weekend

Tyler’s forecast
WTVM News Leader 9 at 5:30am
By Tyler Allender
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - High clouds this morning will filter out a lot of the sunshine. However, it turns sunny by midday. Highs reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. With clear skies and dry air in place, lows dip into the upper 30s and low 40s Wednesday morning. High pressure dominates the forecast through the workweek giving us plenty of sunshine. Temperatures get a little warmer each day. We’ll have highs in the mid 70s Wednesday, upper 70s to near 80 Thursday and Friday. Late nights and early mornings will still remain very cool. A few more clouds are in the forecast weekend. Toasty temperatures with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll likely be within a few degrees of record highs! More clouds than sun as we head into next week. It starts off very warm and turns more unsettled. A few isolated showers and storms are possible late Monday at this time. There’s a little better chance for showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll have to watch for ay potentially stronger storms trying to move in from the west and northwest.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Authorities say it happened at Trask Drive near Evergreen Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Man wounded in south Columbus shooting
57-year-old John Lee Hodges is accused of robbing Truist Bank on 2nd. Avenue on February 11.
Opelika police make arrest in February bank robbery
Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon
DOCUMENTS: Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus police chief
The family of Mrs. Sheila Parker Strickland says she died Monday at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Longtime Columbus nurse practitioner dies after battle with cancer
21-year-old Jacob Wangle is charged in connection to a Saturday night shooting on Dozier Street.
Man charged after Saturday night shooting in Columbus

