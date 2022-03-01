Each day gets a little warmer through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - High clouds this morning will filter out a lot of the sunshine. However, it turns sunny by midday. Highs reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. With clear skies and dry air in place, lows dip into the upper 30s and low 40s Wednesday morning. High pressure dominates the forecast through the workweek giving us plenty of sunshine. Temperatures get a little warmer each day. We’ll have highs in the mid 70s Wednesday, upper 70s to near 80 Thursday and Friday. Late nights and early mornings will still remain very cool. A few more clouds are in the forecast weekend. Toasty temperatures with highs in the low to mid 80s. We’ll likely be within a few degrees of record highs! More clouds than sun as we head into next week. It starts off very warm and turns more unsettled. A few isolated showers and storms are possible late Monday at this time. There’s a little better chance for showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll have to watch for ay potentially stronger storms trying to move in from the west and northwest.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.