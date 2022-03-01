Business Break
Former Phenix City mayor passes away

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST
Phenix City, Ala. (WTVM) - The first publicly selected mayor of Phenix City has died.

William Franklin Roberts was born in Marion Co., Georgia in 1930 and served in the Army as a military police officer. Roberts entered office as Phenix City’s City Commissioner in 1970. He then later served as mayor between 1972 and 1976.

His funeral will be held March 2 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home on US 431 in Phenix City.

Flowers are being accepted or contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Roberts was 92 years old.

