Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Grannies on Guard’ host their third community event

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local group of grandmothers have banned together to help keep kids away from violence.

Grannies on Guard’s third event was held today at Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center on Steam Mill Road.

The ‘Grannies on Guard’ event is always a great event where parents and grandparents bring their kids to have some fun.

The organization started as a Facebook group by Rasheeda Ali, a woman who lost her 14-year-old son to gun violence.

Ali says, “It’s so important to have elders reach out to these children now, because the age that we’re focusing on are seven to 12 year-olds and we want to save them from being reeled into the wrong group by the time their 13,14 and 15.”

Her personal slogan is that if there are children in your neighborhood, there needs to be some grannies on guard.

Ali adds that this is just the beginning. They have formed a mission statement and the group plans on applying to become a non-profit at some point in the future.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say it happened at Trask Drive near Evergreen Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Man wounded in south Columbus shooting
57-year-old John Lee Hodges is accused of robbing Truist Bank on 2nd. Avenue on February 11.
Opelika police make arrest in February bank robbery
Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon
DOCUMENTS: Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus police chief
The family of Mrs. Sheila Parker Strickland says she died Monday at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Longtime Columbus nurse practitioner dies after battle with cancer
21-year-old Jacob Wangle is charged in connection to a Saturday night shooting on Dozier Street.
Man charged after Saturday night shooting in Columbus

Latest News

Manifold Mercies collects donations for Ukraine
Manifold Mercies collects donations for Ukraine
Columbus juvenile arrested on multiple charges including car theft
File photo of crime scene tape.
BREAKDOWN: 12 shootings in the past 5 days in Columbus
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
9th annual Food Truck Festival returns to Uptown Columbus
Six famous comedians are coming to the Fountain City.
‘No Cap Comedy Tour’ coming to Columbus