‘Grannies on Guard’ host their third community event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local group of grandmothers have banned together to help keep kids away from violence.

Grannies on Guard’s third event was held today at Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center on Steam Mill Road.

The ‘Grannies on Guard’ event is always a great event where parents and grandparents bring their kids to have some fun.

The organization started as a Facebook group by Rasheeda Ali, a woman who lost her 14-year-old son to gun violence.

Ali says, “It’s so important to have elders reach out to these children now, because the age that we’re focusing on are seven to 12 year-olds and we want to save them from being reeled into the wrong group by the time their 13,14 and 15.”

Her personal slogan is that if there are children in your neighborhood, there needs to be some grannies on guard.

Ali adds that this is just the beginning. They have formed a mission statement and the group plans on applying to become a non-profit at some point in the future.

