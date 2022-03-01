‘It’s a process that we have to work through’: Police chief on Columbus crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon joined News Leader 9 in studio Monday evening for the bi-weekly “Chat with Chief” segment.

The chief spoke on the numerous reported shootings over the weekend.

“We are appreciative for our community’s support, but we need even more support,” Chief Blackmon said. “And we must understand that it’s not going to happen overnight. We didn’t get here overnight. It’s a process that we have to work through.”

The police chief also spoke about a recent survey from the Fraternal Order of Police. The survey found that the majority of officers had “low confidence” in Blackmon’s ability to lead the department.

Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.