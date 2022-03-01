Last co-defendant pleas guilty in Muscogee Co. fraud case

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. - The last co-defendant involved in a scheme to steal a million dollars from the Muscogee Co. Clerk’s Office pleads guilty today in federal court.

The theft involved former Muscogee Co. clerk, Willie Demps, who relied on the help of seven others to defraud the court.

Rosalee Bassi pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of stolen property. This count is a felony charge and if convicted, Bassi could face up to ten years in prison.

During today’s hearing, Judge Clay Land says an indictment indicates Bassi is accused of aiding and abetting Demp in transporting funds from Columbus to Phenix City.

Th US Attorney says on 16 occasions, between Sept. 2018 and Feb. 2019, Demps contacted Bassi for help cashing check. Bassi allegedly agreed, cashing the checks at least three banks. She kept the proceeds and took them to her house in Phenix City.

She pocketed close to 62 thousand dollars

“We’re relieved that the defendants have taken responsibility. We look forward to sentencing on June second. And at that time, we can provide further comment.” says Danielle Forte, Muscogee Co. Clerk of Superior and State Court.

By pleading guilty today, Bassi has waived her right to appeal her sentence and could face up to 30 years in prison.

Right now, it is unclear on how much time she will get, however her sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release, a 250 thousand dollar fine and a 100 dollar assessment fee.

She is also expected to pay restitution in the amount of nearly 62 thousand dollars.

