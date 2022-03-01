Business Break
LOOKING BACK: 15 years since deadly tornado hits Chattahoochee Valley

Damage to building in Americus
Damage to building in Americus(Source: National Weather Service)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - March 1, 2007. A day people in the Chattahoochee Valley have not forgotten. Deadly tornadoes ripped through the southeast, including Georgia and Alabama.

In Enterprise, Alabama, tornadoes ripped through Enterprise High School - killing eight students. A tornado warning was issued in Coffee County at approximately 12:47 p.m. CST. According to the National Weather Service, an EF4 rated tornado touched down in Enterprise at approximately 1:05 p.m. CST.

A ninth fatality occurred in downtown Enterprise. The tornado path was around 200 yards wide and 10 miles long.

As the storm continued to trek through the state, the Chattahoochee Valley became progressively darker - where most residents could not shake an undeniable eerie feeling.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. EST, a tornado touched down near the Russell-Lee County line in Phenix City. As the tornado traveled northeast, it became stronger - causing major damage in north Columbus. Thousands of homes were left in the dark - as well as leaving buildings and roofs severely damaged.

At the intersection of Double Churches Road and Veterans Parkway, the Eckerds Pharmacy was ripped apart by the tornado. About 30 employees and customers were in the store at the time, but they were able to find shelter and no one was hurt.

No fatalities were reported in the Columbus-Phenix City area.

The storm moved across west Georgia, where at approximately 9:45 p.m. EST, a tornado struck again in Americus.

Hundreds of homes, businesses and vehicles were affected with significant damage or totally destroyed. There were two confirmed deaths and numerous injuries that were associated with this storm in Americus. Three injuries also occurred northeast of Chambliss on East CenterPoint Road when a concrete block house and two machine shops were totally destroyed. A tractor trailer was also overturned and burned at the intersection of highway 520 and TV Tower Road in south Webster County. The 1600 foot Georgia Public Television tower in the same area was snapped off with only 150 feet still standing.

Below is a photo gallery of damage from March 1, 2007:

