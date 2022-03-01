Man charged after Saturday night shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has charged a man with aggravated assault (family violence) after a late Saturday night shooting.

Authorities say it happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of Dozier Street.

When police arrived, they say a 45-year-old man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Officers developed probable cause and arrested 21-year-old Jacob Wangle. He was transported to the Muscogee County Jail and was scheduled for a Recorder’s Court hearing on February 28.

