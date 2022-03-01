Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man charged after Saturday night shooting in Columbus

21-year-old Jacob Wangle is charged in connection to a Saturday night shooting on Dozier Street.
21-year-old Jacob Wangle is charged in connection to a Saturday night shooting on Dozier Street.(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has charged a man with aggravated assault (family violence) after a late Saturday night shooting.

Authorities say it happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of Dozier Street.

When police arrived, they say a 45-year-old man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Officers developed probable cause and arrested 21-year-old Jacob Wangle. He was transported to the Muscogee County Jail and was scheduled for a Recorder’s Court hearing on February 28.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say it happened at Trask Drive near Evergreen Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Man wounded in south Columbus shooting
57-year-old John Lee Hodges is accused of robbing Truist Bank on 2nd. Avenue on February 11.
Opelika police make arrest in February bank robbery
Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon
DOCUMENTS: Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus police chief
The family of Mrs. Sheila Parker Strickland says she died Monday at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Longtime Columbus nurse practitioner dies after battle with cancer

Latest News

Manifold Mercies collects donations for Ukraine
Manifold Mercies collects donations for Ukraine
Columbus juvenile arrested on multiple charges including car theft
File photo of crime scene tape.
BREAKDOWN: 12 shootings in the past 5 days in Columbus
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
9th annual Food Truck Festival returns to Uptown Columbus
Six famous comedians are coming to the Fountain City.
‘No Cap Comedy Tour’ coming to Columbus