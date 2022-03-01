Man wounded in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after a man was shot in south Columbus.

Authorities say it happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday at Trask Drive near Evergreen Street. Several officers responded to the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No other details surrounding the shooting are available at this time.

