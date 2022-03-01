Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man wounded in south Columbus shooting

By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after a man was shot in south Columbus.

Authorities say it happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday at Trask Drive near Evergreen Street. Several officers responded to the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No other details surrounding the shooting are available at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online as we work to learn new information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Rozwadowski
New allegations emerge in bond hearing of Columbus real estate agent
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force arrested a man with multiple outstanding...
Man arrested by MCSO Task Force for attempted murder, other charges
These incidents mark four shootings in the Fountain City over the span of 12 hours.
2 injured after weekend shootings in Columbus
57-year-old John Lee Hodges is accused of robbing Truist Bank on 2nd. Avenue on February 11.
Opelika police make arrest in February bank robbery
Authorities are looking for 49-year-old Allen Garner.
MCSO searching for man accused of failing to register as sex offender

Latest News

Auburn's Citizen Survey is back
Auburn’s Citizen Survey is back
Last co-defendant pleas guilty in Muscogee Co. fraud case
Former Muscogee Co. clerk switches to guilty plea
Former Muscogee Co. clerk switches to guilty plea
Man wounded in south Columbus shooting
Man wounded in south Columbus shooting
Descendants working to protect unkept African American cemetery in Harris County
Descendants working to protect unkept African American cemetery in Harris County