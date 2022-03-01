Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Nearly 500K families are stranded without reliable child care

Day care centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since...
Day care centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since before the pandemic.(comstock via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report estimates nearly half a million families do not have reliable child care, keeping parents at home and contributing to the worker shortage in the United States.

The report was published by Wells Fargo economists on Tuesday.

Daycare centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since before the pandemic, compared to the total employment deficit of just under 2%.

According to Wells Fargo’s estimates, that leaves about 460,000 families scrambling to find reliable long-term child care.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say it happened at Trask Drive near Evergreen Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Man wounded in south Columbus shooting
57-year-old John Lee Hodges is accused of robbing Truist Bank on 2nd. Avenue on February 11.
Opelika police make arrest in February bank robbery
Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon
DOCUMENTS: Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus police chief
The family of Mrs. Sheila Parker Strickland says she died Monday at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Longtime Columbus nurse practitioner dies after battle with cancer
21-year-old Jacob Wangle is charged in connection to a Saturday night shooting on Dozier Street.
Man charged after Saturday night shooting in Columbus

Latest News

Manifold Mercies collects donations for Ukraine
Manifold Mercies collects donations for Ukraine
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russians besiege Ukrainian ports as armored column stalls
FILE - Rep. Van Taylor, R-Texas, listens during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on...
US Rep. Van Taylor drops Texas reelection bid, admits affair
FILE - Then-Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to lawmakers while...
Illinois’ ex-House speaker charged with racketeering, bribery
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference with Republican lawmakers about...
US House ‘staunchly, proudly’ passes resolution for Ukraine