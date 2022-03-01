New apartment complex in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - This new construction is one of the largest investments in downtown Opelika.

The Taylor is the new apartment complex that will be on the corner of 10th Street and Avenue C.

Although construction has not started yet, Opelika residents are excited. Destin King, owner of The Opelika Farmer’s Market, has lived there for 18 years and say he enjoys seeing the new people come from all around the world.

The apartments will include four individual buildings and 182 units. Planning director, Matt Mosley says there is a need for more residential units for downtown.

“The missing pieces we have for downtown is just really just the people who are living and staying there 24 hours a day. We feel with new residential growth downtown will really help expand and grow our business community and it will grow our services.” explains Mosley.

The construction should start around April, after the final zoning is approved. According to workers, the project should take about 12 to 18 months to complete.

The Taylor will be built on about seven acres of land and include amenities such as a pool, firepit, grill station and workout center.

