Opelika felon gets nearly 5 years in prison for being in possession of firearm

38-year-old Hyram Franklin Patton was sentenced to 57 months in prison for being a felon in...
38-year-old Hyram Franklin Patton was sentenced to 57 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.(MGN)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man will spend nearly five years behind bars for being in possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon.

Court records show, on January 26, 2019, an Alabama State Trooper was patrolling Highway 51 in Opelika when he observed a black Ford Mustang cross the centerline and initiated a traffic stop.

38-year-old Hyram Franklin Patton was a passenger in that vehicle. Court documents show Patton gave conflicting information when the trooper attempted to identify him.

According to court records, Patton eventually admitted the gun belonged to him. He has previous felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing firearms. Patton was arrested on the scene.

Patton was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 15, 2021 and pleaded guilty on May 4, 2021. On February 25, he was sentenced to 57 months in prison.

He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised released.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

