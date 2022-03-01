Opelika police make arrest in February bank robbery
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a bank robbery that happened last month.
Monday, authorities arrested 57-year-old John Lee Hodges, of Columbus. He is accused of robbing Truist Bank on 2nd Avenue on February 11.
Police say no one was hurt in the incident.
Hodges is charged with first-degree robbery.
