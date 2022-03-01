Business Break
Opelika police make arrest in February bank robbery

(FILE PHOTO) 57-year-old John Lee Hodges is accused of robbing Truist Bank on 2nd. Avenue on February 11.(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
(FILE PHOTO) 57-year-old John Lee Hodges is accused of robbing Truist Bank on 2nd. Avenue on February 11.(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a bank robbery that happened last month.

Monday, authorities arrested 57-year-old John Lee Hodges, of Columbus. He is accused of robbing Truist Bank on 2nd Avenue on February 11.

(Source: Opelika Police Department)

Police say no one was hurt in the incident.

Hodges is charged with first-degree robbery.

