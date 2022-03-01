Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Reports: Ukrainian navy says Snake Island soldiers ‘alive and well’

In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, the Snake Island border guards...
In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, the Snake Island border guards are heard saying, “Russian warship: go f--- yourself.”(CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Ukrainian navy says the soldiers of Snake Island who defied orders from an invading Russian vessel to lay down their arms are “alive and well,” according to CNN.

In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, they were heard saying via translation, “Russian warship: go f--- yourself.”

The Russians opened fire and were reported to have killed the group of 13 Ukrainians on Snake Island in the Black Sea.

“I am a Russian military ship proposing to put down (your) arms immediately to avoid bloodshed and unjustified deaths,” begins the recording. “In worst case, you will be hit with a bomb strike.”

The Ukrainian navy released a statement saying the soldiers fought off two attacks from the Russians before being forced to surrender.

The soldiers were reportedly shown on Russian state media arriving where they are currently being held in Sevastopol, Crimea.

Reports also said the island’s infrastructure was “decimated” during the attack.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 3 wounded in two Saturday Columbus shootings
These incidents mark four shootings in the Fountain City over the span of 12 hours.
2 injured after separate Sunday shootings in Columbus
MCSD principal passes away
MCSD principal passes away
Police say Bobby Ferrell, Jr. was ejected from his vehicle after it flipped on Callaway Church...
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in LaGrange
The shooting victim told police that an altercation started after three males approached his...
Teen in custody after man shot several times in LaGrange

Latest News

Police lights file graphic.
Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at California church
Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
MLB labor talks intensify as deadline nears to save openers
‘Grannies on Guard’ host their third community event
Alabama Gov. ban Russian liquor to be sold
Despite fewer drivers on the road in 2020, the number of traffic deaths increased. AAA looked...
There were fewer drivers on the road during the pandemic, so why did traffic deaths increase?