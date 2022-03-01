THREE YEARS LATER: Reflecting on deadly Beauregard tornado

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - As we near the third anniversary of the March 3, 2019 tornado that struck Lee County, we reflect on that day and the events that took place.

New homes have replaced those destroyed, but the community is still continuing to rebuild even today. Our Meteorologist Anna Sims spoke with first responders who were there that day helping out those in need.

“You couldn’t even walk five feet without having to climb over debris... um it was unrecognizable where I was and I had driven that road over a hundred times in my career,” said Lieutenant David Thompkins with the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Many first responders and local citizens from the community stepped up to help those in need. They spent countless hours not only that day, but also many days after to help clean up and assist people affected by the tornado.

Many sacrificed their days off work and rushed to the scene to aid in search and rescue efforts while others worked overtime working into the night to render aid to those in need.

