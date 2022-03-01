Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

THREE YEARS LATER: Reflecting on deadly Beauregard tornado

By Anna Sims
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - As we near the third anniversary of the March 3, 2019 tornado that struck Lee County, we reflect on that day and the events that took place.

New homes have replaced those destroyed, but the community is still continuing to rebuild even today. Our Meteorologist Anna Sims spoke with first responders who were there that day helping out those in need.

“You couldn’t even walk five feet without having to climb over debris... um it was unrecognizable where I was and I had driven that road over a hundred times in my career,” said Lieutenant David Thompkins with the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Many first responders and local citizens from the community stepped up to help those in need. They spent countless hours not only that day, but also many days after to help clean up and assist people affected by the tornado.

Many sacrificed their days off work and rushed to the scene to aid in search and rescue efforts while others worked overtime working into the night to render aid to those in need.

To hear these stories of those who responded and worked countless hours to help those in need after the tornado, tune into our Severe Weather Special Thursday, March 3rd at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say it happened at Trask Drive near Evergreen Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Man wounded in south Columbus shooting
57-year-old John Lee Hodges is accused of robbing Truist Bank on 2nd. Avenue on February 11.
Opelika police make arrest in February bank robbery
Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon
DOCUMENTS: Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus police chief
21-year-old Jacob Wangle is charged in connection to a Saturday night shooting on Dozier Street.
Man charged after Saturday night shooting in Columbus
Twin Peaks Columbus holds grand opening

Latest News

New dog park approved after council meeting in Auburn
Shooting on Brown Avenue in Columbus
Last co-defendant pleas guilty in Muscogee Co. fraud case
New Eagle Watch program in Auburn
New Eagle Watch program in Auburn
Local organization set to host annual ‘Stop the Violence’ motorcade
Local organization set to host annual ‘Stop the Violence’ motorcade