Advertisement

Twin Peaks Columbus held grand opening

(Source: Twin Peaks)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After about a year of being vacant, the old TGI Friday’s building, located on Adams Farm Drive, has been transformed.

Today, Twin Peaks held their grand opening in Columbus.

According to the restaurant, they are open for dine-in, online orders and delivery. The chain offers food made from scratch, sports on televisions from every angle, frosty beers and fun, friendly ‘Twin Peaks Girl’.

They say their robust beverage menu has something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a unique bourbon poured over a crystal clear ice ball or a signature cocktail.

Twin Peaks will be opened until midnight, Monday through Thursday and Sunday, and one a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

