Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

United Way of Lee County director to step down after 25 years

By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 25 years of leading the United Way of Lee County, Executive Director Rebecca Benton is planning to step down.

She made the announcement during February’s board of directors meeting.

“This has been such a rewarding experience both personally and professionally,” Benton said. “I have had the opportunity to work with an amazing group of community leaders and volunteers.”

Between 1997-2021, Benton oversaw 25 of the organization’s fundraising campaigns that received more than $24 million in pledges to allocate to 51 partner agencies, programs, and initiatives.

“While it is difficult to step away from this incredible organization, I know that this is the right time,” she said. “We have a wonderful staff here at United Way that is mission-focused, and I know that they will continue to work hard to accomplish our mission.”

Benton has worked with the organization’s executive board on a transition plan. The board has formed selection and strategic planning committees with target dates to post the position in this month, interview candidates in April, and recommend and vote on a new executive director in May with a start date in June as Benton departs.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say it happened at Trask Drive near Evergreen Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Man wounded in south Columbus shooting
57-year-old John Lee Hodges is accused of robbing Truist Bank on 2nd. Avenue on February 11.
Opelika police make arrest in February bank robbery
Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon
DOCUMENTS: Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus police chief
21-year-old Jacob Wangle is charged in connection to a Saturday night shooting on Dozier Street.
Man charged after Saturday night shooting in Columbus
Twin Peaks Columbus holds grand opening

Latest News

New dog park approved after council meeting in Auburn
Shooting on Brown Avenue in Columbus
Last co-defendant pleas guilty in Muscogee Co. fraud case
Local blood center set to host blood drive amid national shortage
Local blood center set to host blood drive amid national shortage
Auburn’s Citizen Survey is back
Auburn’s Citizen Survey is back