Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Update on multi-million dollar development in Uptown Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:34 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The multi-million dollar project in the 1300 block of Broadway is coming along.

The W.C. Bradley Company broke ground on this development a few months and is making good progress.

According to builders, the construction will be housing, offices, and retail spaces built on seven point five acres of land.

W.C. Bradley is expected to make an announcement about the details of the project in the next three weeks.

Stay with News Leader 9 to keep up-to-date as we learn new information about this new development for Columbus.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say it happened at Trask Drive near Evergreen Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Man wounded in south Columbus shooting
57-year-old John Lee Hodges is accused of robbing Truist Bank on 2nd. Avenue on February 11.
Opelika police make arrest in February bank robbery
Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon
DOCUMENTS: Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus police chief
The family of Mrs. Sheila Parker Strickland says she died Monday at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Longtime Columbus nurse practitioner dies after battle with cancer
21-year-old Jacob Wangle is charged in connection to a Saturday night shooting on Dozier Street.
Man charged after Saturday night shooting in Columbus

Latest News

Manifold Mercies collects donations for Ukraine
Manifold Mercies collects donations for Ukraine
Columbus juvenile arrested on multiple charges including car theft
File photo of crime scene tape.
BREAKDOWN: 12 shootings in the past 5 days in Columbus
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
9th annual Food Truck Festival returns to Uptown Columbus
Six famous comedians are coming to the Fountain City.
‘No Cap Comedy Tour’ coming to Columbus