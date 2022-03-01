Update on multi-million dollar development in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The multi-million dollar project in the 1300 block of Broadway is coming along.

The W.C. Bradley Company broke ground on this development a few months and is making good progress.

According to builders, the construction will be housing, offices, and retail spaces built on seven point five acres of land.

W.C. Bradley is expected to make an announcement about the details of the project in the next three weeks.

Stay with News Leader 9 to keep up-to-date as we learn new information about this new development for Columbus.

