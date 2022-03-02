Business Break
4-way stop added to Opelika intersection in preparation for roundabout

City Engineer Scott Parker says the main issue in this area is safety.(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika has added a four-way stop to the intersection of West Point Parkway and Sportsplex Road in preparation of a roundabout.

This area is just off Interstate 85 at exit 64. Previously, West Point Parkway traffic at this intersection did not stop or yield.

City Engineer Scott Parker says the main issue in this area is safety and adding the roundabout will allow the large flow of 18-wheelers to effectively move through the area.

Drivers are asked to slow down and stop when approaching this intersection.

The city says construction of the roundabout project is set to start in the coming weeks.

