9th annual Food Truck Festival returns to Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is preparing for the 9th annual Food Truck Festival to return this Spring.

The festival will be held Saturday, March 26 at Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge.

Over 25 gourmet food trucks from around the state are expected to arrive in Uptown’s backyard.

Along with the trucks, attendees can experience local arts and crafts vendors, beverages, and entertainment throughout the day.

Tickets can be pre-purchased on Eventbrite, or are available for purchase upon entry the day of the event. Admission is five dollars and children ten years-old and under get in free.

Food truck vendors will be accepting cash, credit/debt cards and Order Eats will also provide an online hassle-free service option.

Tables and chairs will be available for guest to relax and enjoy the one-of-a-kind food tasting experience.

The festival will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday morning and wrap up at 6 p.m. that night. All food truck vendors’ information will be released at a later date.

