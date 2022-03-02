Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Apple suspends product sales in Russia

Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia.
Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tech companies have come under increasing public pressure to act against Russia.

Apple has announced it has stopped selling its products in Russia.

The company wrote in a statement Tuesday that it’s deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Apple said RT News and Sputnik News have been removed from the app store outside Russia, and Apple Pay has been limited in Russia.

Last week, the Ukrainian government asked Apple to stop offering its app store in Russia, but some security and democracy experts said that could harm Russian users who are protesting the Kremlin and who rely on Western tools to organize.

Lethal Russian attacks on Ukraine are escalating. (CNN, OE24, Telegram, Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The White House, Readovka, Twitter)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Mrs. Sheila Parker Strickland says she died Monday at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Longtime Columbus nurse practitioner dies after battle with cancer
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old girl, last seen Dec. 2021
Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old girl, last seen Dec. 2021
Two injured in shooting on Brown Ave. in Columbus
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
9th annual Food Truck Festival returns to Uptown Columbus
Columbus juvenile arrested on multiple charges including car theft

Latest News

Columbus police searching for missing woman with dementia, schizophrenia
Columbus police searching for missing woman with dementia, schizophrenia
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin press secretary, more oligarchs with sanctions
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals from pizza shop's tip jar, tries to buy meal with it
James Yoder.
Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape, court docs say
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL suspends all COVID protocols, cites ‘encouraging trends’