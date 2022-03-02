Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Atlanta students recovering at home after eating ‘laced edibles’

Several Atlanta students are recovering at home after being rushed to the hospital Monday. Family members believe laced edibles were to blame.
By Ciara Cummings and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Several Atlanta students are recovering at home after being rushed to the hospital Monday. Family members believe laced edibles were to blame.

It should not have happened, Shantal Alphabet says, but it did Monday morning. The aunt told WGCL she arrived to Carver High after her sister called about her niece.

“It was just, like, chaos. It was parents screaming, kids screaming, kids crying, kids asking, ‘What happened?’” Alphabet recalled.

The family posted a photo on social media of the scene with ambulances. Inside of the transports was their 14-year-old.

School officials reported four students were taken to the hospital after ingesting a “foreign substance” from a classmate.

The freshman told relatives it was some kind of laced edible.

“Once my niece got to the hospital, they were saying that her heart rate was dropping and it wasn’t stable,” Alphabet said. “She’s been laying around, she still hasn’t been herself much.”

Atlanta Public Schools confirmed its ongoing investigation in a statement Monday:

Earlier today four students at Carver Early College High School were taken to the hospital when they reported feeling ill after ingesting a foreign substance they received from a classmate. The parents/caregivers of those students have been contacted and school administration and Atlanta Public Schools Police are investigating this issue. All students involved face disciplinary action in accordance with the Atlanta Public Schools/Atlanta Board of Education code of student conduct.

“You don’t want to put your life in someone else’s hands as a joke,” Alphabet said.

It is unclear if all the students actually knew at the time what they were consuming.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
Manchester woman wanted for fraud, forgery
Manchester woman wanted for fraud, forgery
4-year-old shot in Columbus
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
9th annual Food Truck Festival returns to Uptown Columbus
Veterans Parkway is closed due to accident
UPDATE: One woman dead after accident on Veterans Pkwy

Latest News

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
UN atomic agency: No radiation release at Ukraine plant
As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, Biden is pondering on tougher sanctions.
Why more sanctions on Russia could cost U.S. money
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
WATCH: 3 people injured after floor collapses at Colorado House party
FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
War in Ukraine complicates path home for American detainees
Parent explains what happened when a car crashed into preschool in Anderson, California.
Officer, parent explain car crashing into preschool in California