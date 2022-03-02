Callaway Gardens announces return of “Spring Flower Fest”

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The popular “Spring Flower Fest” has made its return to Callaway Resort & Gardens in Pine Mountain.

The resort includes more than one million newly planted daffodil blooms, fields of wildflowers, and more than 50 beautiful garden-themed topiaries.

“Spring memories are in bloom here at Callaway. We are excited to bring back an event that incorporates all the garden attractions and outdoor experiences we know and love,” said Sonny Horton, vice president and general manager of Callaway Resort and Gardens. “We strive to create an opportunity for everyone to appreciate the beauty of Callaway. This year, we have also introduced various new attractions to Spring Flower Fest such as the one million daffodil blooms, butterfly topiaries, wildflower fields, and so much more.”

Families and individuals are invited to hike, bike, and even fly on a zipline through 2,500 acres of springtime beauty. Lodging options are available for those who choose to play and stay.

The “Spring Flower Fest” event runs through May 31.

Tickets to the Gardens are available on-site, by calling 844-512-3826, and online. Officials say advance purchase is highly recommended.

