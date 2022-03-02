Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Callaway Gardens announces return of “Spring Flower Fest”

The resort includes more than one million newly planted daffodil blooms.
The resort includes more than one million newly planted daffodil blooms.(Source: Callaway Resort & Gardens)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The popular “Spring Flower Fest” has made its return to Callaway Resort & Gardens in Pine Mountain.

The resort includes more than one million newly planted daffodil blooms, fields of wildflowers, and more than 50 beautiful garden-themed topiaries.

“Spring memories are in bloom here at Callaway. We are excited to bring back an event that incorporates all the garden attractions and outdoor experiences we know and love,” said Sonny Horton, vice president and general manager of Callaway Resort and Gardens. “We strive to create an opportunity for everyone to appreciate the beauty of Callaway. This year, we have also introduced various new attractions to Spring Flower Fest such as the one million daffodil blooms, butterfly topiaries, wildflower fields, and so much more.”

Families and individuals are invited to hike, bike, and even fly on a zipline through 2,500 acres of springtime beauty. Lodging options are available for those who choose to play and stay.

The “Spring Flower Fest” event runs through May 31.

Tickets to the Gardens are available on-site, by calling 844-512-3826, and online. Officials say advance purchase is highly recommended.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on multiple warrants including murder
Manchester woman wanted for fraud, forgery
Manchester woman wanted for fraud, forgery
4-year-old shot in Columbus
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
9th annual Food Truck Festival returns to Uptown Columbus
Veterans Parkway is closed due to accident
UPDATE: One woman dead after accident on Veterans Pkwy

Latest News

Fort Stewart soldiers prepare for deployment to Europe
Fort Stewart soldiers prepare for deployment to Europe
9th annual Food Truck Festival returns to Uptown Columbus
9th annual Food Truck Festival returns to Uptown Columbus
Columbus police locate pregnant 18-year-old, safe
Columbus police locate pregnant 18-year-old, safe
Fort Stewart soldiers prepare for deployment to Europe
Single mother opens new coffee shop in LaGrange
Single mother opens new coffee shop in LaGrange