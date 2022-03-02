Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old girl, last seen Dec. 2021

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

15-year-old Kalli Jones was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 4, in the 2700 block of First Ave. in Columbus. She escaped from DFCS custody.

Jones was last seen wearing gray shorts, a black furry jacket, and white Air Force One sneakers.

If you have any information on Jones, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say it happened at Trask Drive near Evergreen Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Man wounded in south Columbus shooting
57-year-old John Lee Hodges is accused of robbing Truist Bank on 2nd. Avenue on February 11.
Opelika police make arrest in February bank robbery
Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon
DOCUMENTS: Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus police chief
The family of Mrs. Sheila Parker Strickland says she died Monday at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Longtime Columbus nurse practitioner dies after battle with cancer
21-year-old Jacob Wangle is charged in connection to a Saturday night shooting on Dozier Street.
Man charged after Saturday night shooting in Columbus

Latest News

Veterans Parkway is closed due to accident
Veterans Pkwy is closed due to accident
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Isabell Gonzalez
Pregnant woman missing almost a month
Global Teen Challenge is accepting donations for Ukraine
Global Teen Challenge is accepting donations for Ukraine