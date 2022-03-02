Columbus police searching for missing 15-year-old girl, last seen Dec. 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

15-year-old Kalli Jones was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 4, in the 2700 block of First Ave. in Columbus. She escaped from DFCS custody.

Jones was last seen wearing gray shorts, a black furry jacket, and white Air Force One sneakers.

If you have any information on Jones, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

