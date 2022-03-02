Business Break
Georgia ranks high for arson cases, Columbus sees low numbers

By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New data from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Fire Arms and Explosives says Georgia is one of the leading states across the nation when it comes to intentional fires better known as arson.

The study found that investigators have seen an increase in arson cases throughout the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

The ATF’s arson incident report from 2020 shows Georgia ranked top 10.

But locally there is good news. The Columbus Fire Department says their investigators work hard to determine a fire’s cause. One fire department official says while the national data is alarming, the City of Columbus has seen positive numbers.

“We don’t really see a high occurrence of what we call arson fires of incendiary fires,” says Columbus Fire Division Chief John Shull. “We don’t see that here. If you look at the overall number of fires in our community, and you put the number of fires that we deem to be incendiary in nature, that percentage is still pretty low.”

In 2021, the ATF reported more than 7,000 arsons across the nation, compared to around 6 thousand the previous year.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

