Georgia Senate approves bill to ban mailing abortion pills

GEORGIA (WTVM) - The Georgia State Senate has passed a bill to require a woman to get an in-person exam from a physician before the doctor can prescribe her abortion pills.

Senators voted 31-22 for the bill, sending it to the House for more debate.

The measure is part of a nationwide push by anti-abortion groups to keep physicians from prescribing abortion pills by telemedicine.

It comes a couple months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ended a requirement for women to pick up the medication in person.

Proponents say drug-induced abortions can lead to complications. However, opponents say an in-person exam isn’t always necessary and that the bill would narrow abortion access.

OB/GYN, Dr. Nisha Verma says the bill goes against evidence and science.

“It’s safe to mail out the mifepristone pill. We’ve seen all of that in really strong data. This law is a political law and all it’s trying to do is make it harder for people to access medication abortion, particularly in rural areas and with people of color.” explains Verma.

This bill is currently on it’s way to the State House.

