Gov. Kemp to attend WavCom rebrand, Upson Co. fiber grant celebration

WAVERLY HALL, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will be in Waverly Hall on Saturday, March 5.

His attendance comes in celebration of Waverly Hall Communications (WavCom) rebrands to Highline. Upson County is also receiving a $4.5 million fiber grant.

This milestone will be celebrated with food, drinks, raffles and more.

U.S. Representative Drew Ferguson, District Director Andy Bush, and State Representative Beth Camp will also be in attendance.

