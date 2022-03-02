Jack Hughston Memorial in Phenix City ranked in “America’s Top Orthopaedic Hospitals”

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in Phenix City has the honor of being in the list of “America’s Best Hospitals for Orthopaedic Surgery.”

63 hospitals were recognized that were in the top 100 hospitals for the past three years - and Jack Hughston Memorial was on top as the only hospital to be selected in Alabama and Georgia.

Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital is an advanced acute-care hospital, offering a range of services, including orthopaedic and general surgery, physical therapy, diagnostic imaging, a pharmacy, a full laboratory, and a 24-hour emergency room.

“In addition to our hospital, our practice includes diverse clinics, orthopaedic trauma sites, surgical centers, and rehabilitation facilities throughout the Southeast. We are honored to be the only hospital designated in Alabama,” said Hughston Clinic and Jack Hughston Memorial’s CEO, Mark Baker. “We continue our mission to build an organization that centers itself on excellence and customer service to provide the best orthopaedic care to patients across the Southeast.”

The hospital has ranked in the top 10% nationwide for both orthopaedic and joint replacement care. For more than 10 years, it has been listed among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopaedic Surgery and Joint Replacement, and has been included in the top 5% of hospitals in the nation for overall orthopaedic services and joint replacement.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.