Local blood center set to host blood drive amid national shortage

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - There is a national blood shortage and the people of East Alabama are doing something about it.

Life South Community Blood Center is partnering with Best Buy in Tiger Town to host blood drive.

Two big blood drives were recently cancelled and with the national shortage, there is much help needed.

Each donation saves three lives and it only take 30 minutes to donate.

If you are interested, a blood mobile vehicle will be available Wednesday, March 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Opelika Best Buy.

No appointment is necessary, plus there will be snacks and a free shirt provided.

You can also donate platelets, however an appointment is required.

If you are interested in donating blood outside the drive, click here to find drive locations near the area.

The EAMC campus is also open seven days a week, along with the Columbus center located in the St. Francis Marketplace, open Tuesday-Saturday.

