Local organization set to host annual ‘Stop the Violence’ motorcade

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Community members are coming together once again to recognize lives lost to gun violence throughout Columbus.

This month, city leaders will also be participating in an annual event aimed at curtailing crime.

The organization ‘100 Women on the Move’ will be hosting its annual ‘Stop the Violence’ motorcade. This year the organization will be traveling with a hearse throughout the city’s crime hotspots.

The Columbus Police Department plans to take part, honoring all 71 people killed last year.

“It seem like everyday you hear of a shooting or a killing. So I mean, young people we got to come together.” said Essie Pugh.

In December 2020, Pugh’s grandson, Daijon Cooks, was gunned down. At that time, it made the deadliest year for the Fountain City.

Pugh says her grandson was a quiet, loving individual and father of two. She continues to say she believes he was set up and hopes police arrest a suspect involved this case soon.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

