Longtime Columbus nurse practitioner dies after battle with cancer

The family of Mrs. Sheila Parker Strickland says she died Monday at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
The family of Mrs. Sheila Parker Strickland says she died Monday at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A longtime Columbus nurse practitioner has died after a two-year battle with cancer.

The family of Mrs. Sheila Parker Strickland says she died Monday at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Strickland served as an orthopedic nurse at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus for more than 10 years before becoming an adult gerontology nurse practitioner. She also provided care to patients at Chattahoochee Valley Family Medicine in Columbus and Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula.

A public viewing for Mrs. Strickland will be held on Friday, March 3 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill in Columbus.

Her funeral will take place on Saturday, March 5 at 1 p.m. at Prospect AME Church in Fortson.

She is survived by her husband “Skip” Strickland and two children, Kyndall and Raymond Strickland.

