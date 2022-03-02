Business Break
New dog park approved after council meeting in Auburn

((c) Nicole Steele 919.906.6205 | Source: Dorothea Dix Park)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new dog park has been approved tonight after Auburn city council meeting.

This new park will be named ‘Pooch Park’ and located at 203 East University Drive.

It will include seating for dog owners and possible scheduled food trucks for them to enjoy as well.

Admission will be available with either a ten dollar day pass or long-term memberships.

Mayor Ron Anders says, ‘’This has been growing across our country and we’ve been expecting that there’d be an entrepreneur that like to try this here in our community offers a very dog friendly town we’ve got a vet school here we’ve got a very active Humane Society we have number of dog parks in our community and so we think this is a natural outlet for for that kind of entertainment.”

‘Pooch Park’ would be similar to ‘Fetch Park’ in Columbus.

Due to alcohol being allowed on the premises, there will be no children allow at the park.

