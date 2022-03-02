New Eagle Watch program in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM)- A new program in Auburn allows residents to help stop crime.

Auburn police launched the Eagle Watch program to help solve crimes and keep the community safe.

Any residents or business owners who own a surveillance camera on the outside of their property can register.

The Eagle Watch program allows home and business owners to register their surveillance cameras for free with the Auburn Police Department through a link, providing your contact information and location of your camera.

Assistant Chief Michael Harris said they will not have access to your camera footage. It’s just a way to know where cameras are located in specific areas in case a crime happens.

“If there is a crime in the area it will identify all the camera owners in that area and allow us to quickly contact them.” explain Harris.

If you’re contacted, you can provide that footage to the Auburn police. Robert Reynolds, a parent of an Auburn University student, says he will register his camera to help stop crime.

“Sure, I think it’s a great program. We would love to register our camera to help local law enforcement. We would be all for it.” says Reynolds.

Harris said over the years they’ve collected a lot of evidence from security cameras.

The district manager for phone repair, Cree Littles, says she feels registering store cameras would benefit the business and the police.

“I would want to help in any way I can and if something is caught on my camera or the cameras in the store then I wouldn’t mind helping out.”

The Auburn police department wants to keep the community safe.

“Our goal of this program is to help fight crime. Like I said, to help solve crime a little bit quicker and more easily with the partner of the citizens of Auburn,” said Harris.

If you are interested in registering your camera, click here or visit the Auburn Police app.

