COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Six famous comedians are coming to the Fountain City.

DC Young Fly, DeRay Davis, Chico Bean, Karlous Miller, Michael Blackson, and Blaq Ron will all be apart of the ‘No Cap Comedy Tour’ coming to the Columbus Civic Center on April 15.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 5 at 8 a.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

