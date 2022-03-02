Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pastoral Institute to train Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office in mental health

MCSO Muscogee County Sheriff Office
MCSO Muscogee County Sheriff Office(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is looking to make mental health a staple within the department.

A competitive grant was awarded to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office in December and is helping the office take a new approach to policing.

Sheriff Greg Countryman tells News Leader 9 that a $52,000 grant from December will help fund law enforcement training in use of force and de-escalation, crisis intervention teams, and deputy or correction officer mental health.

According to officials, the training will take be conducted through the Pastoral Institute.

”So I love this training and I love this opportunity because it allows us to train our deputies because they may be dealing with something or wrestling with a burden they might not need to deal with themselves,” said Sheriff Countryman.

The first class starts Wednesday, March 2, with 20 officers enrolled. Sheriff’s office officials tell us they will hold two classes per month until December of this year.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say it happened at Trask Drive near Evergreen Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Man wounded in south Columbus shooting
57-year-old John Lee Hodges is accused of robbing Truist Bank on 2nd. Avenue on February 11.
Opelika police make arrest in February bank robbery
Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon
DOCUMENTS: Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus police chief
21-year-old Jacob Wangle is charged in connection to a Saturday night shooting on Dozier Street.
Man charged after Saturday night shooting in Columbus
Twin Peaks Columbus holds grand opening

Latest News

Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
9th annual Food Truck Festival returns to Uptown Columbus
Six famous comedians are coming to the Fountain City.
‘No Cap Comedy Tour’ coming to Columbus
Georgia Senate approves bill to ban mailing abortion pills
Auburn City Council approves new dog park
Auburn City Council approves new dog park
Georgia ranks high for arson cases, Columbus sees low numbers