Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Quick warm up today, Staying dry through the weekend

Tyler’s forecast
We warm up quickly today and lose the morning chill!
By Tyler Allender
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a very chilly morning, we warm up rapidly today thanks to a fully supply of sunshine. We top out between 75 and 78 degrees. Hopefully you can spend time outside! While warm weather fans won’t have any problems the next several days, allergy sufferers will; these warm afternoons are ideal for high pollen production. Clear and still quite cool tonight with lows mostly in the low to mid 40s, a few of the colder spots couch reach the upper 30s again. Sunny to mostly sunny skies Thursday with a few passing clouds around midday. Highs in the upper 70s, pushing 80. After 40s again to start Friday, we’ll max out near 80 degrees Friday. We continue to warm up through the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to even mid 80s as humidity starts to come up, especially early next week. Monday looks to be our last very warm day with a record high possible before a chance of showers and thunderstorms returns later in the day. The rest of next week looks on the unsettled side at times with a chance of rain and even storms just about every day as a system meanders across the deep south and Gulf Coast. We’ll watch any potential risk of strong to severe storms.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say it happened at Trask Drive near Evergreen Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Man wounded in south Columbus shooting
57-year-old John Lee Hodges is accused of robbing Truist Bank on 2nd. Avenue on February 11.
Opelika police make arrest in February bank robbery
Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon
DOCUMENTS: Discrimination complaint filed against Columbus police chief
21-year-old Jacob Wangle is charged in connection to a Saturday night shooting on Dozier Street.
Man charged after Saturday night shooting in Columbus
Twin Peaks Columbus holds grand opening

Latest News

We warm up quickly today and lose the morning chill!
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
THREE YEARS LATER: Reflecting on deadly Beauregard tornado
THREE YEARS LATER: Reflecting on deadly Beauregard tornado
Damage to building in Americus
LOOKING BACK: 15 years since deadly tornado hits Chattahoochee Valley
Damage to Enterprise High School in Alabama
LOOKING BACK: 15 years since deadly tornado hits Chattahoochee Valley