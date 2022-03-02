Quick warm up today, Staying dry through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a very chilly morning, we warm up rapidly today thanks to a fully supply of sunshine. We top out between 75 and 78 degrees. Hopefully you can spend time outside! While warm weather fans won’t have any problems the next several days, allergy sufferers will; these warm afternoons are ideal for high pollen production. Clear and still quite cool tonight with lows mostly in the low to mid 40s, a few of the colder spots couch reach the upper 30s again. Sunny to mostly sunny skies Thursday with a few passing clouds around midday. Highs in the upper 70s, pushing 80. After 40s again to start Friday, we’ll max out near 80 degrees Friday. We continue to warm up through the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to even mid 80s as humidity starts to come up, especially early next week. Monday looks to be our last very warm day with a record high possible before a chance of showers and thunderstorms returns later in the day. The rest of next week looks on the unsettled side at times with a chance of rain and even storms just about every day as a system meanders across the deep south and Gulf Coast. We’ll watch any potential risk of strong to severe storms.

