University of Alabama’s first Black student dies 5 days after school renamed building after her

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster, the University of Alabama’s first Black student, passed just five days after the university renamed the College of Education building after her. Foster died last night, according to her family.

Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster is being remembered as the epitome of grace.

On Friday, February 25, 2022, the University of Alabama publicly renamed the College of Education building after Dr. Foster, a move that seemed to leave her speechless at times but she also showed a humble and grateful spirit.

“I don’t go out very much and for you to bring me out, that’s special. The Lord must be on each of our sides,” Dr. Foster said during the ceremony.

Wednesday University president Dr. Stuart Bell remembered his friend as a pillar of strength.

“We’re all saddened by this. It’s a great loss by someone who was known for kindness and boldness,” said University of Alabama president Dr. Stuart Bell.

“She always made the active choice to forgive,” said Imani Williams.

Imani Williams was part of the student body that encouraged the board of trustees to rename the building after Foster and leave the original name, Bibb Graves, out of it.

“Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster deserved her own building considering she was the first black student at UA,” Williams said.

While Foster is celebrated now by the university, that wasn’t always the case. Back in 1956, mobs and threats of violence forced her to leave. But, her expulsion was reversed in 1988 and she went back and got her Master’s Degree. In addition to her name on the building, there is a clock tower nearby in her honor along with a marker.

“Her steadfast commitment to continue down that path,” said Dr. Bell.

Autherine Lucy Foster was 92.

The university also started a scholarship in Dr. Foster’s honor, a scholarship worth $25,000.

Statement from The University of Alabama:

“The UA community is deeply saddened by the passing of our friend, Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster,” said UA President Stuart R. Bell. “While we mourn the loss of a legend who embodied love, integrity and a spirit of determination, we are comforted by knowing her legacy will continue at The University of Alabama and beyond. We were privileged to dedicate Autherine Lucy Hall in her honor just last week and to hear her words of encouragement for our students. Dr. Foster will always be remembered as one who broke barriers, reminded us of the respect due to every individual and lived a life of strength in steadfast service to her students and community.”

Statement from The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute:

It is with deep sadness that The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute marks the passing of Autherine Juanita Lucy, an American activist and one of the first African American students to attend the University of Alabama, in 1956. Lucy was known and described as “the architect of desegregating Alabama’s education systems.” On her passing, DeJuana Thompson, BCRI president and CEO said that “Mrs. Lucy was a fearless pioneer known not only for courage, but her perseverance; she enriched the lives of so many educators and students. Her legacy continues to inspire advocates of social justice.”

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.