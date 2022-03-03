3 YEARS LATER: Lee Co. first responders reflect on deadly tornado that struck Beauregard community

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - March 3, 2019. What started out as a semi-normal day for local first responders and emergency management officials quickly turned into a day they will never forget. From the minute the first tornado warning was issued for Lee County, they immediately sprung into action.

Deputy Steve Meadows with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says, “As soon as they started reporting sightings, I headed to the Beauregard area and wound up on 38 and spent the rest of the day there and into the night”

Calls coming in needing swift response. One call after another, quickly piling up.

“We thought we knew what we were headed into until we actually got there,” said Lee Co. Deputy Gregory Summer.

Obstacles in the way, slowing them, but nothing was going to stop these determined men and women from doing their jobs.

“There was probably one of the biggest trees that I have ever seen in my life laying across the roadway,” said Deputy Summer.

“Run to it. I mean, that’s what they all do is you gotta go to it. That’s your job,” said Lee Co. Lieutenant David Thompkins.

Many sacrificing their day off, coming in to assist their fellow first responders, refusing to allow anything to stand in the way of their duty to protect and serve.

Sergeant Dakota Smith with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said, “There was just constant chaos... I mean a tree blocking the road here, you get around it, and there’s one laying on a house there so you have to stop there, and it was just kind of like chasing your tail just trying to get there.”

Abandoning their vehicles and grabbing all they could to assist those in need.

Firefighter Wes Jones with the Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department says, “I don’t know how far I walked that day. I know it was long... the only thing I had at the time was my medical bag.”

Ordinary people alongside first responders to assist in any way possible.

Deputy Heather Norred with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office recalls, “I said, I just wish I had a doctor, and this man came walking up to me and he said ‘how can I help, I am a doctor.’”

Days upon days of work, countless hours, and many sleepless nights serving as their only down time.

“I’d go home at 2:00 a.m. and you can’t sleep after just going through that, you know, and wake back up 3 hours later to do it all over again,” said Sgt. Smith.

And the one thing that stuck out to each and every one of them? The community.

“Just thousands of them just showing up to help and contribute in any way possible,” said Sgt. Smith.

“I don’t know where all these people came from, but they came,” said Lt. Thompkins.

Austin Jones with the Lee County Emergency Management Agency said, “The community out there, coming together, the whole state, the whole southeast coming together.”

“If you said we needed it, somebody went and found it, somebody brought it, and that continues on for the entire week after the storm,” said Chief Mike Holden, Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department.

“We just come together and take care of business, and that’s how Lee County has always been,” said Chief Steve Meadows, Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Below are pictures from this devastating day. Tune into WTVM News Leader 9′s Severe Weather Special tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST for more stories.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.