4-year-old injured in shooting on 30th Ave. in Columbus

(Staff)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police have confirmed a 4-year-old was shot on 30th Avenue in Columbus.

The shooting happened in the late hours of March 2.

According to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard, the child is in stable condition.

There is no information about what led up to the shooting. An investigation is currently underway.

Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online as we learn more details.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

