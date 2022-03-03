4-year-old injured in shooting on 30th Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police have confirmed a 4-year-old was shot on 30th Avenue in Columbus.

The shooting happened in the late hours of March 2.

According to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard, the child is in stable condition.

There is no information about what led up to the shooting. An investigation is currently underway.

